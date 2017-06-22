Vols’ Top 2018 QB Reaffirms Commitment to Vols

Photo Credit: @MartinezTheQB on Twitter

Recruiting can take all sorts of twists and turns. And some Vol fans were worried that Tennessee would be on the bad end of one of those twists because of recent events.

Adrian Martinez, a four-star quarterback who is the Vols’ top QB commit in their 2018 class, took to Twitter on Thursday to reaffirm his commitment to Tennessee after speculation about his pledge was heating up.

No matter what is said, I am ALL IN on the University of Tennessee. I can’t wait to play for @coachcanales & @UTCoachJones . #VFL — Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) June 22, 2017

Martinez’ reaffirmation comes on the heels of USC contacting the four-star quarterback and showing great interest in him. In fact, Martinez is quoted by Chris Swanson of Rivals.com that he “probably will” continue to show interest in USC if they continued to show interest in him.

“I’ll probably go check things out, get a feel for the place,” Martinez said. “It obviously couldn’t hurt. Like I kind of said earlier, I’ve been through it with Cal (Martinez was committed to Cal before decommitting and pledging to Tennessee). You really …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider