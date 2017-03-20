Vols To Be Without Several Players For Spring

Photo Credit: Anne Newman/RTI

As Tennessee continues to recover from an injury-plagued 2016 season, at least eight players will miss all of spring practice due to various injuries.

Butch Jones announced that wide receiver Brandon Johnson, offensive lineman Brett Kendrick, defensive back Rashaan Gaulden, defensive end Kyle Phillips, receiver Josh Smith, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and safety Micah Abernathy will all be out this spring.

Others, such as offensive tackle Chance Hall, will be limited or less than 100 percent. Defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie and defensive back/return specialist Evan Berry are among the other players who are coming off of major injuries and will likely be at least somewhat limited this spring.

Tennessee, which opted to begin practice after UT’s spring break in order to give the team more time in the weight room and to get players back from injury, opens spring practice on Tuesday afternoon.

The post Vols To Be Without Several Players For Spring appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider