Vols Still Projected to Make a Bowl Game in 2017

The Vols put forth an ugly and uninspired effort on Saturday to pull out a 17-13 win against UMass, and they opened up as substantial underdogs against No. 7 Georgia this upcoming weekend.

But despite all that and a tough road ahead, analysts at ESPN are showing faith in the Vols that they won’t completely fly off the rails and will still make a bowl game. It just won’t be a bowl game most Tennessee fans want.

According to projections from Kyle Bonagura and David Hale of ESPN, the Vols will either return to a bowl they played in a few years ago, or they’ll be staying in-state for a bowl game for the second consecutive year.

Bonagura has Tennessee taking on Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. That bowl game would likely be dubbed the “John Currie Bowl” since he was the athletic director at Kansas State before taking the same job at Tennessee. The two teams also share a common opponent this season. The Wildcats lost 14-7 to Vanderbilt in Week 3 while the Vols will close out their regular season playing host to the Commodores.

