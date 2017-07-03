Vols Sneak In to Sporting News Preseason Top 25

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Preseason top 25 polls are starting to come out with higher frequency now that fall is rapidly approaching. Sporting News just released their preseason top 25 poll, and the Vols just barely made the cut.

According to Sporting News, the Vols are the No. 25 ranked team in the country heading into the 2017 season.

“This is a pivotal season for Butch Jones, who has danced from hot seat and high expectations through his time on Rocky Top,” reads the description for Tennessee. “The Vols have a lot of talent to replace, and that starts at quarterback. Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano will continue to sort that out at fall camp.”

Sporting News is a little more pessimistic on the Vols than some of the other preseason polls that have already been released. Tennessee landed inside the top 20 in Athlon’s early preseason poll back in May, coming in at No. 19. ESPN’s Football Power Index also had the Vols listed as a top 20 team, placing them right at No. 20 in the country.

Tennessee is one of six SEC schools in the Sporting News top 25. Florida (15), LSU (14), …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider