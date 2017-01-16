Vols’ Smokey Gray Helmet Nominated for Best Helmet

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee’s alternate Smokey Gray uniforms have received mixed reactions from fans since being unveiled in the summer of 2015. The one part of the uniform that seems universally liked, however, are the helmets. And those helmets have been nominated for the best helmets in the nation.

Uniswag is running polls all throughout the week to honor the best alternate uniforms of the season. The first poll of the week is for best helmet design, and Tennessee’s Smokey Gray helmets are up for nomination.

The Vols’ Smokey Gray helmets feature the first every black and gray helmet in program history, and the outline of the Smoky Mountains are on the back of the helmet. Tennessee has worn the Smokey Gray uniforms three times since they were created in 2015, and the Vols are 3-0 in those uniforms. They defeated Georgia in 2015, Florida in 2016, and Nebraska in the Music City Bowl in 2016.

Tennessee wore the Smokey Gray uniforms against Nebraska in the Music City Bowl to honor the victims of the Gatlinburg fires back in late November.

The poll has been open since Sunday, and the Vols have been put up against Vanderbilt, Army, Air Force, Maryland, TCU, and …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider