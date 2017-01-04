Vols Set to Hire Rock Gullickson as Strength and Conditioning Coach

Photo Credit: LA Rams

Tennessee is reportedly close to finalizing the hiring of a new strength and conditioning coach, and that new coach is expected to be Rock Gullickson of the Los Angeles Rams.

Gullickson has been around football for several decades and has most recently been with the Rams organization in the NFL for the last seven years. According to his bio on the Rams’ website, Gullickson “headed up a dramatic reconstruction of the weight room and shifted the program emphasis to training for power and explosiveness.”

Before joining the Rams in 2009, Gullickson had a similar position with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-08 where he was awarded the NFL Strength Coach of the Year in 2007. Gullickson also restructured Green Bay’s weight room upon arriving.

Gullickson has been in the NFL since 2000, taking over as the New Orleans Saints’ strength and conditioning coach at the time. Before that, Gullickson spent 2 years in the college ranks, coaching for Rutgers (1990-92), Texas (1993-97) and Louisville (1998-99).

Butch Jones also has a tie to Gullickson from his time at Rutgers. Jones was a graduate assistant at Rutgers while Gullickson was also there, and Jim Guarantano, the father of current Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider