Vols Sending Six To NFL Combine

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

If you’re looking for more evidence that Tennessee’s draft draught is about to be ended in a big way, look no further than Indianapolis, Ind., on Feb. 28-March 6 at the NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held at Lucas Oil Field.

After sending just three players to Indy over the course of the past two years (Justin Coleman in 2015 and Curt Maggitt and Marquez North in 2016), Tennessee is sending six players to the event this year – quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive end Derek Barnett, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, cornerback Cam Sutton, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Josh Malone.

Barnett and Kamara will be looking to solidify their status as potential first round picks in April. ESPN.com’s Todd McShay’s most recent mock draft has Barnett going No. 21 overall to the Detroit Lions and Kamara going No. 29 to the Green Bay Packers.

The other four Vols are projected as mid-to-late round picks with experts carrying varying opinions on their values.

Sutton, who CBSSports.com has ranked as a potential second-round selection, very well could be the next player off the board for the Vols. Reeves-Maybin, who missed a majority of the 2016 season due to shoulder issues, …read more

