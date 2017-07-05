Vols Return to Outback Bowl in Athlon Bowl Projections

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

So far this offseaosn, the preseason bowl projections for the Vols haven’t been too positive. Two different publications have had the Vols projected to play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis after the 2017 season, though both have Tennessee playing different opponents.

The latest bowl projection, however, has the Vols playing in a slightly better bowl, at least when it comes to national perception.

According to Athlon Sports, the Vols will meet Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl after the 2017 regular season concludes. The Vols recently made a trip to Tampa, Florida to play in the Outback Bowl after the 2015 season when they blew out Northwestern 45-6.

Wisconsin and Tennessee have played each other in the postseason before. In fact, the last time these two teams met was in the Outback Bowl. The Vols defeated the Badgers 21-17 on January 1st, 2008 to cap off a 10-win 2007 season.

For the Vols to make it to the Outback Bowl this season, they would need to finish with a record good enough for anywhere between third or eighth in the SEC. With the way the bowl tie-ins work for the SEC, if

