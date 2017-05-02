Vols Reportedly Lose Quarterback To Transfer

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee will be down to three scholarship quarterbacks this fall as redshirt sophomore Sheriron Jones has received his release and will be leaving school, according to a report from recruiting analyst Ryan Bartow.

Breaking Scoop: #Tennessee quarterback Sheriron Jones receives his release and is transferring. @gullyboyjonezy — Ryan Bartow (@RyanBartow) May 2, 2017

Jones has retweeted the report as well.

This will be the second time Jones has left Tennessee after he briefly departed from the program following the 2015 season and transferred to Colorado. He reversed course a matter of weeks later and decided to return to Knoxville. He was able to do so without losing eligibility due to an NCAA rule that permits players who change their mind shortly after transferring to return to their original school without penalty.

He likely won’t be coming back this time, however.

That leaves Tennessee thin at quarterback as the Vols look to replace Joshua Dobbs in 2017. Junior Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano are the top contenders for the starting job, but behind them, true freshman Will McBride is now the only other scholarship option. Walk-on Zac Jancek is also on the roster.

And with at least …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider