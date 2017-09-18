Vols Reaction Monday: Fallout from the Florida Loss

The Vols Reaction Monday Show returned, and it was a packed show full of the fallout from the Vols’ crushing 26-20 loss to Florida on Saturday.

Managing editor Nathanael Rutherford and staff writer Will Boling discussed what went wrong in the Swamp and why the Vols lost the game. They addressed some of Butch Jones’ comments from his weekly press conference, and they spoke about some questionable decisions concerning the Vols’ roster.

They also answered a bevy of questions from live viewers and gave some positives from the game as well.

Here is the broadcast from Facebook Live:

And here is the broadcast from Periscope:

