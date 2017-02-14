Vols Ranked in Initial Preseason ESPN FPI Rankings

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

It’s only February, but it’s already time for some extremely early preseason polls to start coming. And the first of which is ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings.

And according to the FPI, the Vols are the No. 20 team in the nation before spring practices have even begun.

If you’re unfamiliar with ESPN’s FPI, ESPN describes it themselves as “an automated ranking intended to measure team strength going forward. It is not a ranking of who will have the highest win total (which is dependent on schedule) or who is most likely to make the College Football Playoff.”

But that’s not all. The rankings are created by an intricate formula that involves “the last four seasons of performance on offense, defense and special teams, with the most recent season counting most; information on offensive and defensive returning starters, with special consideration given to a team returning its starting quarterback or gaining a transfer quarterback with experience; a four-year average recruiting ranking of four systems (ESPN, Scouts, Rivals and Phil Steele); and head coaching tenure. These four components interact and are assigned different weights depending on the team to produce preseason FPI.”

Essentially, the FPI is a measure purely of a …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider