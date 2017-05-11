Vols Post Impressive APR Scores

Photo Credit: Donald Page/UT Athletics

Tennessee’s impressive improvements in the Academic Progress Rate continued during the 2015-16 academic year.

The NCAA released updated numbers on Wednesday, and this is how it works, according to UT’s release: “Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its Academic Progress Rate each academic year, like a report card. Scholarship student-athletes each semester earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Data released for this multi-year cohort includes scores from the 2015-16, 2014-15, 2013-14 and 2012-13 academic years.”

The Vols had impressive numbers across the board for this year, but the football multi-year score of 972 especially stood out since that score is up 40 points from three years ago.

“There is much to be proud of in this latest round of APR data,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics John Currie said. “Our scores across the board illustrate a focused commitment to exemplary academic performance by our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Our Faculty Athletics Representative, Dr. Don Bruce, and Assistant Provost Dr. Joe Scogin in the Thornton Center play key roles in maintaining that as a priority.

“I’m extremely proud of the effort put forth by our student-athletes in the classroom, …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider