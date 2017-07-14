Vols Picked to Finish 3rd in SEC East

This time last year, the Vols were the undoubted favorites to win the SEC East. This year, however, Tennessee has fallen out of the national media’s graces.

The results are in from SEC Media Days, and the Vols have been picked to finish third in the SEC East. Georgia was picked to win the division, barely edging out Florida, the winner of the East the last two seasons.

Tennessee earned just three first place votes this year. South Carolina, who finished just 101 points behind the Vols, earned more first place votes (5) than Tennessee. Compare Tennessee’s first place votes this year to the Vols’ 225 first place votes last year, and it’s clear to see how far Tennessee has fallen in the media’s eyes. Kentucky finished a mere 28 points behind the Gamecocks, and Vanderbilt and Missouri bring up the rear.

The Vols received no votes to win the SEC Championship Game, although Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and South Carolina all received one vote each to win the conference. Alabama was voted as the overwhelming favorite to win the conference title yet again, earning 217 of a possible 243 selections.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider