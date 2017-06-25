Vols Pick Up Second Running Back in 2018 Class

(Image via @anthonygrant204 on Twitter)

The Vols entered this weekend without a running back committed in their 2018 class. But as of Sunday afternoon, Tennessee now has two running back commitments in their 2018 recruiting class.

Anthony Grant Jr. of Buford, Georgia took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his pledge to the Vols. Grant joins four-star all-purpose back Lyn-J Dixon as running backs to commit to the Vols this weekend.

Grant is listed as a three-star running back in the 247Sports Composite rankings and is listed as the 19th-ranked running back in the 2018 class. Grant chose Tennessee over offers from Florida, North Carolina, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, and others.

At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Grant doesn’t have a huge body, but he has the frame to add more muscle without taking away from his athleticism. And Grant’s highlight film shows that athleticism off very well. Grant knows how to cut back and avoid defenders but can also lower his shoulder if he needs to. He also has solid return …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider