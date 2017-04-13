Vols Pick Up Commitment from Another In-State Prospect

The Vols’ 2018 recruiting class has consisted of only in-state commitments thus far in this recruiting cycle. And that didn’t change on Thursday when Tennessee picked up another commitment from an in-state prospect for their 2018 class.

Shatar McClay, a three-star cornerback out of Clarksville, announced on Twitter that he has committed to Tennessee. McClay is the second player to commit to the Vols this week, joining three-star offensive lineman Ollie Lane as Tennessee’s newest commitments this week.

McClay plays a variety of positions for Clarksville. His highlight film shows him mostly playing both a wildcat quarterback and corner for the Wildcats. McClay also returns kicks and punts for Clarksville. As a junior, McClay recorded 21 tackles, two interceptions (returning one for a touchdown), three pass breakups, and caused a fumble. He also averaged 26 yards on six kick returns and 22.9 yards on seven punt returns, returning one for a score as well.

Right now, McClay doesn’t have an impressive offer list. In fact, Tennessee is easily McClay’s best offer. He also holds offers from Indiana, Western …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider