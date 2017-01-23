Vols Pick Up Commitment From 2017 Running Back

via Jordan on Twitter

Butch Jones and his staff made adding another true running back to the 2017 recruiting class a priority down the stretch in this recruiting cycle. And after missing out on some higher-rated targets, the Vols finally added that player to their class on Monday morning.

Timothy Jordan, a three-star running back out of Bartow, Florida, committed to the Vols via Twitter on Monday morning. Jordan recently visited the Vols on January 20th and had been pursued hard by Tennessee after running back Cam Akers chose Florida State over the Vols and others in December.

Jordan was once committed to Western Kentucky but chose to decommit from the Hilltoppers on January 2nd. Purdue, Iowa State, and North Carolina were also showing increased interest in Jordan.

According to The Ledger, Jordan racked up 1,131 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 149 carries through the end of October.

Jordan’s highlight film shows a strong, agile runner who knows how to find holes and exploit defenders.

