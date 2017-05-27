Vols No Longer One of College Football’s Most Prestigious Programs

Ten years ago, Stewart Mandel, a nationally-acclaimed sports writer who now works for Fox Sports, compiled a ranking of college football teams based on historical prestige. Mandel broke down the rankings into four categories: Kings, Barons, Knights, and Peasants.

A decade ago, Mandel had the Vols listed as one of the 13 kings of college football (though he did note he had some hesitation putting the Vols there). Fast forward to now, and Mandel has updated his list. And Tennessee is no longer a king.

Mandel’s updated list now has Tennessee listed as a Baron of college football. The Vols are one of 11 schools listed in this second category, and they’re joined by Auburn, Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

At the end of the article, Mandel notes that Clemson and LSU supplanted both Tennessee and Nebraska as Kings, relegating the Vols and Cornhuskers (who oddly enough played each other in the Music City Bowl this past December) into the Baron category. He also points out that only 16 of the 66 schools moved tiers in the last decade.

Mandel stated back before the 2007 season that he had some reservations about putting the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider