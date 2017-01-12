Vols Newcomers Eager to Fill Shoes of Departing Stars

Via McBride on Twitter

Early enrollees Shanon Reid, Will McBride and Deandre Johnson have some big shoes to fill in their first season at Tennessee.

But they aren’t worried.

With Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Joshua Dobbs and Derek Barnett departing the Tennessee football program, the three freshmen are eager to get their shot at filling some awfully big shoes.

“Anywhere you go you’re going to have to compete for the job,” McBride said. “Nothing’s going to be given to you. Here it’s open, obviously Dobbs is leaving. They’re going to play the best guy, whether that’s me or the other three guys.”

McBride, a 3-star prospect from Texas is rated as the No. 28 dual-threat QB in the 2017 class according to 247sports.com. He says that he’s ready to showcase his athleticism and versatility in the months leading up to his first season.

“Being able to compete early is a great opportunity and it teaches you a lot. I just want to be a dynamic player because I think I can use my legs and my arm efficiently. I think it’s going to be good for all of us. I think they’re getting a dynamic player that can do a lot of things.”

Deandre Johnson joins a defensive line …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider