Vols Miss Opportunities in Shutout 41-0 Loss to No. 7 Georgia

From the first play, there was little doubt that Georgia would beat Tennessee on Saturday.

Tennessee’s offense exuded little confidence and showed zero improvement from its abysmal performance against UMass a week ago. No. 7 Georgia, coming off a dominant win against Mississippi State, beat Tennessee in every possible way en route to a 41-0 beat down in Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Vols got aggressive on the opening drive, throwing to the outside in a five wide receiver set on the first play. But Quinten Dormady was picked off, and to the Vols ‘defense’s credit, they held Georgia to a field goal on that possession.

But that’s about all that went right for Tennessee.

In the first quarter, Tennessee’s defense looked alright. The defensive line was able to get good pressure on Jake Fromm, but Nick Chubb wasn’t beating the Vols either.

Kendal Vickers goes untouched to the quarterback on first down. pic.twitter.com/jzfGJy2ytJ — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) September 30, 2017

But the offense never had any momentum whatsoever. Quinten Dormady was 0-for-9 on passes targeted 10 or more yards past the line of scrimmage. He finished the day with just five completions for 64 yards.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider