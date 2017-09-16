Vols Lose on Hail Mary Revenge, Florida Wins 26-20

A little less than a year ago, Vol fans were celebrating after a miraculous Hail Mary touchdown propelled the Vols to victory over Georgia.

This time, the Hail Mary karma was not in Tennessee’s favor.

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks escaped pressure, rolled out, and heaved a 63-yard pass down the field and connected with Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone to give the Gators a miraculous 26-20 victory over the Vols.

Tennessee had just tied the game up on their last possession thanks to a 27-yard field goal by Aaron Medley with just 50 seconds left to play. And the Gators looked like they had botched their possession after that field goal, scrambling to get a first down and leaving just nine seconds on the clock.

But then the Vols were stunned by a Hail Mary. And this time, they were on the wrong end of the miracle.

The Vols had plenty of opportunities to grab a lead or win the ball game before the final play, however. Tennessee missed three field goals in the game and failed to score touchdowns on several promising drives in Florida territory. Quarterback Quinten Dormady threw an interception in the end zone, and he also threw a pick-six to …read more

