Vols Listed As One of 15 Teams Capable of Winning National Title

Some members of the national media have been projecting a disappointing and potentially downright disastrous season for the Vols in 2017. From claiming Butch Jones has the hottest seat in college football to predicting Tennessee to finish fifth in the SEC East, some of the national media haven’t been to kind to the Vols this offseason.

One national media outlet, however, has a more positive outlook for the Vols heading into the 2017 season.

New Arena, a site that covers every major U.S. sport, released a list ranking the 15 college football teams capable of winning the national championship for the 2017 season. And starting off the list at No. 15 is Tennessee.

Despite having the Vols as one of the top 15 programs capable of winning the national title this season, New Arena’s description of the Vols isn’t exactly glowing despite praising the talent on the roster.

“This could be a make-or-break year for Butch Jones,” the article states. “The Vols have yet to win 10 games during the Jones era — even though UT routinely ranks amongst the best in the nation annually when it comes to recruiting.”

Source:: Rocky Top Insider