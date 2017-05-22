Vols Land Inside Top 20 of Athlon’s Top 25

It’s time for preseason college football polls to start surfacing, and Athlon got the ball rolling by releasing their preseason top 25 poll. Six SEC schools were ranked inside the top 20 of Athlon’s poll, and the Vols were one of those teams.

According to Athlon, Tennessee is the No. 19 team in the nation heading into the 2017 season. The Vols were the first SEC team to make the list, and they were followed by Florida (16), Georgia (15), LSU (11), Auburn (9), and Alabama (1).

Athlon cites the Vols’ disappointing 2016 season but states that despite that “Butch Jones has still pieced together back-to-back nine-win seasons.” The piece goes on to say that for the Vols to live up to their potential in 2017 they must overcome a front-loaded schedule and answer questions brought on by a slew of new additions to their coaching staff.

The description also mentions the Vols’ ongoing quarterback battle and states that junior running back John Kelly is “due for a breakout year.” It also points out the Vols have questions about depth at multiple positions, and replacing key contributors such as Derek Barnett and Cam Sutton on defense alone will be hard to do. …read more

