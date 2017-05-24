Vols Land Huge In-State Tight End for 2018 Class

Photo via Jacob Warren’s Twitter

Tennessee continues to add talented in-state prospects to their 2018 recruiting class, as Farragut High School tight end Jacob Warren announced his commitment to the Vols on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6 tight end took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Tennessee by posting a brief video. Warren’s father, James Warren, played offensive line for Tennessee from 1991 to 1993 and played in 16 games in his Tennessee career.

Although listed as just a three-star, Warren holds offers from Auburn, Oregon, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Duke, Vanderbilt, Princeton, and others. As a junior for Farragut, Warren hauled in 29 receptions for 479 yards and nine touchdowns according to Max Preps.

With his 6-foot-6 frame, Warren has elite size and athleticism for a player at his position. And his highlight tape shows that he knows how to use that size to his advantage at the high school level. His film also shows that he doesn’t just rely on his size to make plays, however, as Warren displays an understanding of accurate route running and shows off his soft hands as a receiver.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider