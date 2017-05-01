Vols Land Four-Star In-State Defensive Lineman

via Lawless on Twitter

The Vols added yet another in-state prospect to their 2018 recruiting class, this time from a big, four-star defensive tackle from Nashville.

Brant Lawless, the No. 5 player in the state of Tennessee according to 247Sports, committed to the Vols on Monday night. He announced his commitment via Twitter.

Im excited to say GO VOLSI’m officially committed!! pic.twitter.com/rCJAbLrvLm — brant lawless (@brant_lawless) May 1, 2017

Lawless is a four-star defensive tackle who plays for Nashville Christian School. He holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and Louisville among others. Lawless joins five-star Cade Mays, four-star Alontae Taylor, and three-stars Ollie Lane and Shatar McClay as in-state commitments for the Vols in the 2018 recruiting class.

As a junior, Lawless made 38 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and recovered three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. Lawless has 32 tackles for loss in his three years of high school. The 6-foot-3, 285 pound defensive tackle also played on offense, scoring a rushing touchdown and catching six passes for 93 yards and a score as well.

Lawless is the first defensive lineman to commit to the Vols in the 2018 recruiting class, and he’s the fifth in-state …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider