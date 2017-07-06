Vols Land Commitment from Highly-Rated JUCO DE

(Image via @TopNotchDG on Twitter)

The Vols already had a strong collection of defensive linemen in their 2018 recruiting class prior to Thursday. But that group became even more formidable with the addition of a top junior college defensive end.

Dorian Gerald, the No. 2 JUCO defensive end in the 2018 class according to 247Sports, committed to the Vols on Thursday afternoon. Gerald took to Twitter to announce his commitment.

Gerald chose the Vols over offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and others. Gerald attends the College of the Canyons in Santa Clara, California but is originally from South Carolina, however. Last season with the Cougars, Gerald totaled 54 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and recovered one.

At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Gerald has the perfect frame to play defensive end in the SEC. With just a little more weight, he should fit right in to Tennessee’s defensive line scheme.

Gerald’s highlight film shows a versatile athlete who has a strong and quick initial burst off the line and can also escape …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider