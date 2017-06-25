Vols Land Commitment from Former LSU Commit

(Image via @ChatmanJamarcus on Twitter)

The Vols added three big commitments to their 2018 class this weekend, and the third came in the form of a former LSU commit who flipped to the Vols on Sunday.

Jamarcus Chatman, a defensive tackle out of Rome, Georgia, took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to announce his commitment to the Vols. Chatman had previously been committed to LSU before decommitting earlier this month.

Officially Committed to The University Of Tennessee #GBO pic.twitter.com/7CU5EvyYen — Jamarcus Chatman (@ChatmanJamarcus) June 25, 2017

Chatman is rated as just a three-star defensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite rankings, but he holds offers from 60 different schools. Chatman chose Tennessee over offers from LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC, and many others.

At 6-foot-3, 267 pounds, Chatman has an athletic build but has plenty of frame to add more weight at the collegiate level. Chatman is the No. 30 defensive tackle in the 2018 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Chatman has played both defensive end and tackle for Rome High School, and his tape shows his versatility and strong pursuit skills. He also has a strong push …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider