Vols Land Commitment from Florida Cornerback

The Vols are in need of cornerbacks for the future, and they are pursuing the position hard in the 2018 class. They got some help late Monday night with a commitment from a corner out of Florida.

Brandon Cross, a three-star corner out of Orlando, FL, tweeted out his commitment to the Vols on Monday night. He chose Tennessee over offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, Syracuse, and others.

Cross is rated as the No. 683 overall player in the country and 64th-best corner according to 247Sports. The Composite rankings have Cross as the No. 1137 overall player and No. 101 corner.

He may not bet the highest-rated commit the Vols have, but Cross’s film does show a corner with solid awareness and instincts. He doesn’t get caught off guard often in high school, and he has strong coverage skills. Cross is also a good run defender, and his highest ceiling may even be at safety.

