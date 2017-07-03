Vols Land Commitment from Elite 2018 Defensive Lineman

(Image via 247Sports)

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen and one of the state of Tennessee’s best overall players has committed to the Vols.

Greg Emerson, ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country and No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee by the 247Sports Composite rankings, has pledged his commitment to the Vols according to a report from college football analyst Bruce Feldman.

Greg Emerson, the nation’s No. 5 DT recruit, just announced he’s committing to #Tennessee staying in state. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 3, 2017

Emerson is a consensus four-star defensive tackle by all the major recruiting services and is rated as high as the No. 26 player in the country and No. 3 defensive tackle by the regular 247Sports rankings. He holds offers from some of the top programs in college football. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Florida State, LSU, USC, Georgia, Oregon, and other have all extended scholarship offers to Emerson.

Emerson recently competed in Nike’s The Opening this past weekend. He unfortunately went down with a lower leg injury at the event, but Emerson provided an update himself and stated he will be back in action in 4-6 weeks.