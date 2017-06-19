Vols Land Commitment from DB with Huge Offer List

(image via Tanner Ingle’s Twitter)

Tennessee may not have picked up any commitments on Orange Carpet Weekend this past weekend, but they started out the work week with a new addition to their 2018 recruiting class.

Tanner Ingle, a defensive back out of Orlando, Florida, pledged his commitment to the Vols on Monday night via Twitter.

Although he’s rated as just a low three-star corner on the 247Sports Composite ranking and isn’t even rated by the regular 247Sports rankings, Ingle boasts three dozen scholarship offers. He chose the Vols over offers from Virginia Tech, Stanford, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, and others. Ingle also holds offers from Harvard, Yale, Georgetown, and Dartmouth.

According to his 247Sports profile, Ingle has totaled 148 tackles and eight interceptions in his last two seasons of play for Dr. Phillips High School.

Ingle’s highlight film shows a dynamic returner who scores multiple touchdowns on both kickoffs and punt returns. He also has good awareness as a defensive back and uses his return skills on a few interceptions as well. Ingle also has the knack for big hits as a safety when he’s …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider