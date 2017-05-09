Vols In Top 10 For Transfer Wide Receiver

Photo Credit: Texas Tech Athletics

One of the best transfer options on the market this offseason is giving Tennessee a serious look.

Texas Tech receiver Jonathan Giles, who recorded 69 catches for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016 for the Red Raiders, named the Vols one of his 10 finalists in a tweet on Tuesday evening as UT joins Ohio State, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Georgia, Wisconsin, Purdue, SMU and Oregon on the list.

Tennessee already landed one transfer this offseason in Louisville cornerback Shaq Wiggins, who is expected to come in and compete for a starting job immediately.

Giles will be in a different situation. Assuming he ends up at the FBS level, he’ll have to sit out a year and then will have two years left to play.

So while he doesn’t have immediate-impact potential, he could potentially be a very intriguing piece for the Vols in terms of what they need for the future of the roster. Jauan Jennings, a junior, and Josh Smith, a senior, are two of the most reliable options the Vols have at receiver as of this moment. Especially …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider