Vols Impressing at Senior Bowl Practices

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Two former Vols, quarterback Joshua Dobbs and defensive back Cam Sutton, are participating in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, January 28th. Both were weighed in and participated in some light practices today, and scouts and analysts had plenty to say about both.

Josh Dobbs has received rave reviews from most of the scouts there in attendance. Matt Miller, the lead NFL draft writer for Bleacher Report, was impressed by Dobbs’ pass placement and arm strength.

Only 45 minutes in so this may change, but impressed by Josh Dobbs so far. Arm and placement are on point so far. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 24, 2017

Mike Kaye, a Jacksonville Jaguars beat reporter, posted a video that showed off a sideline throw Dobbs completed to Western Kentucky wide receiver Taywan Taylor.

#Gators LB Alex Anzalone directing defensive traffic. Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs hits Western Kentucky WR Taywan Taylor. #Teamsideline pic.twitter.com/FofHTlcRyk — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 24, 2017

Dobbs’ day didn’t necessarily start out well, as he was picked off by Tre White early on.