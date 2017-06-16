Vols Have the Most Experienced O-Line in the SEC

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

The Vols lost a bevy of talented starters off their 2016 roster this offseason. Gone are players like Derek Barnett, Josh Dobbs, Cam Sutton, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin who made dozens and dozens of starts in their Tennessee careers. Almost every unit returns less experience this season than it had last year.

But there’s one unit for Tennessee that doesn’t have that problem. And it’s one of the most experienced units in all of college football.

According to data compiled by college football analyst Phil Steele, the Vols’ offensive line returns the second-most starts in the entire FBS. Tennessee’s combined 111 starts by their various offensive linemen is second only to San Jose State’s 125 starts. The Vols have the most experienced offensive line in the entire SEC, and Auburn comes in a close second with 106 returning starts. The closest SEC East team is South Carolina with 98 returning starts along the offensive line. Mississippi State hast the fewest returning combined starts among their offensive linemen with just 30.

Senior guard Jashon Robertson has the most starting experience of the Vols’ returning offensive linemen with 34 career starts over three seasons. Senior Coleman Thomas returns with 26 …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider