Vols Have Smallest Coaching Staff in SEC

The NCAA recently approved a 10th full-time, on-field assistant coach for college football, and that new rule will go into effect in January. In an effort to gauge the size of coaching staffs across college football currently, the NCAA conducted a survey of every FBS school’s football coaching staff.

The results of the survey show that Notre Dame has the largest coaching staff in the country with 45 on-field coaches, strength coaches, graduate assistants and support staff. The largest staff in the SEC isn’t Alabama, however; Georgia has the largest staff in the SEC with 42 members. Auburn is a close second with 41. Alabama has just 31 listed in the survey.

And where is Tennessee on this list? At the very bottom of the conference.

The Vols only have a total of 18 on-field coaches, strength coaches, graduate assistants and support staff on record. That’s not only the lowest total in the SEC, but it’s the lowest total among all Power-5 schools. Georgia Tech (19) is the only other Power-5 school with less than 20 members on staff.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider