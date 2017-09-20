Vols Have Now Lost More Starts Due to Injury than in 2016

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones announced on Monday that starting linebacker Cortez McDowell is out for the season with a wrist injury. He also confirmed that wide receiver Jauan Jennings is out for the year with an extremely similar injury.

With those two players out for the season, the Vols have now lost as many starts due to injury through three games this year as they did during all of last season. And if Todd Kelly Jr. misses as much time as is feared, the Vols will surpass their 2016 mark.

Last season, the Vols had the highest total amount of starts lost due to injury. Tennessee lost 52 career starts because of injuries last season, and no FBS school had more experience lost because of players doing down with injury.

Now just three games into the 2017 season, and the Vols have already equaled their starts lost due to injury from last year and are in danger of surpassing it rather quickly.

The Vols have lost offensive lineman Chance Hall, linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr., wide receiver Jauan Jennings, and now Cortez McDowell for the season. And their experience will be sorely missed on this Tennessee roster.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider