Vols Have Had More Super Bowl Players Than Any Other SEC School

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

According to data compiled by NFL.com’s Dan Parr, the Tennessee Volunteers and Miami Hurricanes have had more players on Super Bowl rosters than every other school in the country.

Tennessee and Miami have both had 61 players on Super Bowl rosters since the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. That’s an average over over one player per year in the Super Bowl for both schools. USC (59), Michigan (52), and Nebraska (52) round out the top five. Tennessee is the only SEC school in the top ten. Georgia is the next-closest SEC school with 47 players who have played on Super Bowl rosters. Colorado is tied with the Bulldogs for the 11th-most former players to be on a Super Bowl team.

Florida (43), Alabama (40), Texas A&M (36), and LSU (34) are the only other SEC schools in the top 25.

Peyton Manning, of course, has been the most prominent former Vol to make it to the Super Bowl recently. He, Malik Jackson, and Britton Colquitt won Super Bowl 50 last year when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

