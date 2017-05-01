Vols have 40 Players on NFL Rosters Now

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI
After six Vols were drafted onto NFL roster in the 2017 NFL Draft and a handful of others signed undrafted free agent deals, Tennessee now has 40 players on 20 different NFL rosters. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs have the most with five former Vols each, and eight other teams have two or more former Vols on their roster.
Here is a complete list of which team each former Vol is currently a member of. The teams are listed from most former Vols on a roster to the least.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
OL Ramon Foster
WR Justin Hunter
DT Daniel McCullers
CB Cam Sutton
QB Josh Dobbs
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
DB Eric Berry
QB Tyler Bray
P Dustin Colquitt
OL Zach Fulton
DT Montori Hughes
MIAMI DOLPHINS
P Matt Darr
OL Ja’Wuan James
OL Dallas Thomas
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TE Alex Ellis
DT Malik Jackson
TE Mychal Rivera
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
DE Robert Ayers
FB Austin Johnson
TE Luke Stocker
OAKLAND RAIDERS
WR Cordarrelle Patterson
OL Dylan Wiesman
DE LaTroy Lewis
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Marquez North
DB Brian Randolph
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DB Justin Coleman
DE Corey Vereen
CLEVELAND BROWNS
P Britton Colquitt
RB Rajion Neal
CAROLINA PANTHERS
P Michael Palardy
OL Chris Scott
BUFFALO BILLS
TE Jason Croom
BALTIMORE RAVENS
LS Morgan Cox
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WR Josh Malone
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
LB Curt Maggitt
DALLAS COWBOYS
TE Jason Witten
NEW YORK GIANTS
DE Jordan Williams
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
DE Derek Barnett
DETROIT LIONS
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
ATLANTA FALCONS
OL James Stone
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
RB Alvin Kamara
Source:: Rocky Top Insider