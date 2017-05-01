Monday, May 1, 2017
Vols have 40 Players on NFL Rosters Now

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

After six Vols were drafted onto NFL roster in the 2017 NFL Draft and a handful of others signed undrafted free agent deals, Tennessee now has 40 players on 20 different NFL rosters. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs have the most with five former Vols each, and eight other teams have two or more former Vols on their roster.

Here is a complete list of which team each former Vol is currently a member of. The teams are listed from most former Vols on a roster to the least.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS
OL Ramon Foster
WR Justin Hunter
DT Daniel McCullers
CB Cam Sutton
QB Josh Dobbs

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
DB Eric Berry
QB Tyler Bray
P Dustin Colquitt
OL Zach Fulton
DT Montori Hughes

MIAMI DOLPHINS
P Matt Darr
OL Ja’Wuan James
OL Dallas Thomas

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TE Alex Ellis
DT Malik Jackson
TE Mychal Rivera

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
DE Robert Ayers
FB Austin Johnson
TE Luke Stocker

OAKLAND RAIDERS
WR Cordarrelle Patterson
OL Dylan Wiesman
DE LaTroy Lewis

LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Marquez North
DB Brian Randolph

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DB Justin Coleman
DE Corey Vereen

CLEVELAND BROWNS
P Britton Colquitt
RB Rajion Neal

CAROLINA PANTHERS
P Michael Palardy
OL Chris Scott

BUFFALO BILLS
TE Jason Croom

BALTIMORE RAVENS
LS Morgan Cox

CINCINNATI BENGALS
WR Josh Malone

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
LB Curt Maggitt

DALLAS COWBOYS
TE Jason Witten

NEW YORK GIANTS
DE Jordan Williams

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
DE Derek Barnett

DETROIT LIONS
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

ATLANTA FALCONS
OL James Stone

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
RB Alvin Kamara

