Vols have 40 Players on NFL Rosters Now

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

After six Vols were drafted onto NFL roster in the 2017 NFL Draft and a handful of others signed undrafted free agent deals, Tennessee now has 40 players on 20 different NFL rosters. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs have the most with five former Vols each, and eight other teams have two or more former Vols on their roster.

Here is a complete list of which team each former Vol is currently a member of. The teams are listed from most former Vols on a roster to the least.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

OL Ramon Foster

WR Justin Hunter

DT Daniel McCullers

CB Cam Sutton

QB Josh Dobbs



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

DB Eric Berry

QB Tyler Bray

P Dustin Colquitt

OL Zach Fulton

DT Montori Hughes



MIAMI DOLPHINS

P Matt Darr

OL Ja’Wuan James

OL Dallas Thomas

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Alex Ellis

DT Malik Jackson

TE Mychal Rivera



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

DE Robert Ayers

FB Austin Johnson

TE Luke Stocker

OAKLAND RAIDERS

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

OL Dylan Wiesman

DE LaTroy Lewis

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Marquez North

DB Brian Randolph

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DB Justin Coleman

DE Corey Vereen

CLEVELAND BROWNS

P Britton Colquitt

RB Rajion Neal

CAROLINA PANTHERS

P Michael Palardy

OL Chris Scott

BUFFALO BILLS

TE Jason Croom



BALTIMORE RAVENS

LS Morgan Cox

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Josh Malone

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB Curt Maggitt

DALLAS COWBOYS

TE Jason Witten

NEW YORK GIANTS

DE Jordan Williams

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DE Derek Barnett

DETROIT LIONS

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin



ATLANTA FALCONS

OL James Stone

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Alvin Kamara

There are …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider