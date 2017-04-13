Vols Get Commitment from Rising In-State Offensive Lineman

The Vols hadn’t picked up a commitment from a prospect in the 2018 recruiting class since four-star athlete Alontae Taylor committed to the Vols back in June of 2016. But Tennessee finally got another commitment on Wednesday morning, and it came from one of the hotter names inside their own state.

Ollie Lane, a three-star offensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, pledged his commitment to the Vols on Wednesday morning via Twitter. Although just a three-star, Lane has risen up the recruiting rankings, and interest in him has steadily grown.

After a lot of thought and prayer… pic.twitter.com/Y0bgtTFSwx — Oliver Lane (@gibbseagles78) April 12, 2017

Lane has picked up scholarship offers from South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi State, California, and Georgia all since the beginning of March. Add that to offers from Wisconsin, Duke, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Dartmouth among others, and Lane can boast an impressive offer sheet.

Lane plays football not even a half hour away from Tennessee’s campus in Gibbs. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 285 pound guard is the No. 15 overall player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 526 overall player in the country. Lane gives the Vols …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider