Vols Get Commitment from Rising Athlete in 2019 Class

The Vols are on a hot streak in recruiting right now, and they continued that by picking up a commitment from a rising talent out of the state of Florida on Tuesday.

Te’Cory Couch, an athlete in the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Hollywood, FL, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his commitment to Tennessee over offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, and others.

It didn’t take long for Couch to commit to the Vols once he received a scholarship offer. Tennessee extended an offer to him on June 10th and he committed just three days later. He received that scholarship offer at a camp the Vols hosted.

Although he has yet to be rated by 247Sports, Couch is expected to be one of the better athletes in the 2019 class.

Couch plays primarily defensive back in high school, and his highlight film shows a safety/cornerback with a nose for the ball and a defensive back who knows how to make some big plays at the high school level.

Couch is just one of three prospects who have committed to Tennessee this week. Three-star cornerback Brandon Cross, …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider