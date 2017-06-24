Vols Get Commitment from a 4-Star 2018 Running Back

(image via @im_Next23 on Twitter)

The Vols may have missed out on in-state running back Master Teague a couple weeks ago, but they were able to make up for it on Saturday by gaining a commitment from another highly-rated running back in the 2018 class.

Lyn-J Dixon, a running back out of Butler, Georgia, committed to the Vols on Saturday, giving them their first running back commitment in the 2018 class. Dixon is a four-star running back according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he’s the No. 6 all-purpose back in the 2018 class.

Dixon chose the Vols over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas, and others. Dixon has visited Tennessee twice in the past two months and attended Junior Day back in early March as well.

As a junior last year, Dixon amassed some eye-popping stats. Dixon ran the ball 229 times for 1,914 yards and a whopping 35 touchdowns according to Max Preps. He also caught 28 passes for 312 yards and three scores. He has 4,526 rushing yards and 62 touchdowns …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider