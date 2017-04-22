Vols Dealing With Lengthy Injury List For Spring Game

Photo Credit: Nick Davis/RTI

The media has been limited in what it can report this spring in terms of injury, but the warmups for the Orange and White Game showed just how many players are banged up heading into the spring game.

Obviously a lot of these players would give it a go if it were an SEC game in the fall, but here’s the list of guys who aren’t dressed out for the Orange and White Game.

Guys who are out: Moseley, Phillips, Kelly, Sapp, Berry (X2), Abernathy, Kongbo, Kendrick, Blakeley, Thomas, Vickers, Pope, Jumper, Hall… — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 22, 2017

Brooks, Jones, McKenzie, Tuttle, Boulware, Johnson, Smith, Gaulden & probably others I’m missing — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 22, 2017

