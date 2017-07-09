Vols’ Athletics Don’t Score Well Over Past Five Years

Photo via @UTKnoxville on Twitter

Every Vol fan knows that Tennessee athletics has been in a down period for the last half decade or more. Football hasn’t been the only program hitting lows, though; men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball have all struggled to varying degrees for at least the last five years. And that’s just Tennessee’ four major sports. That doesn’t include other sports such as golf, tennis, swimming, and others.

And when you add all that up, it doesn’t paint a pretty picture for Vols’ athletics.

Yahoo Sports recently averaged out every Power Five school’s rankings in the Directors Cup over the last five years (from the 2012-13 academic year to the 2016-17 academic year), and Tennessee’s average ranking in that time period is one of the worst in the SEC.

Out of the 65 Power Five schools in the rankings, Tennessee placed 36th. That spot puts them 10th in the SEC. Only Missouri (40th), Mississippi State (45th), Vanderbilt (51st), and Ole Miss (52nd) finished worse in the SEC. Florida has the best average of any SEC team, finishing second behind only Stanford in the average rankings over the last half decade.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider