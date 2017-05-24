Vols are Sending Coaches to Camp Hosted by Lane Kiffin

Last offseason, satellite camps were a hot topic in the sports world. Those camps don’t figure to be as much of a hot button issue this offseason, but one specific camp is sure to catch the attention of Vol fans.

On June 5th, Florida Atlantic University will be hosting a camp that’s expected to bring in approximately 500 high school prospects. Tennessee is reportedly sending coaches to Boca Raton to attend the camp. This situation wouldn’t be very noteworthy normally, but recent events now make this a much more intriguing ordeal.

Former Tennessee head football coach Lane Kiffin was hired as FAU’s head football coach this offseason. And many fans still resent the one-time UT head coach for the way he left things at Tennessee.

Kiffin infamously bolted for the west coast to take the job as USC’s head coach after only coaching at Tennessee for one year. That one season saw the Vols go 7-6 and ended with an embarrassing loss to Virginia Tech in the Peach Bowl. Kiffin spoke a big game and hauled in a highly-rated recruiting class in his lone season. But ultimately Kiffin’s talk was just that: talk. And his recruiting class was a major flop, as …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider