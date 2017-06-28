Vols are in a “Bear Market” According to Phil Steele

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

It’s not often sports and the stock market get mixed together. But that’s just what football statistician and analyst Phil Steele has done with college football.

Steele is famously known for his love of numbers and how he uses them to evaluate college football teams. One of his more unique qualifiers is his “Stock Market Indicator” that attempts to gauge a team’s trajectory for the upcoming season. And for the most part, it’s worked fairly well over the last few years.

According to Steele, his SMI is a formula that takes a team’s win totals from three and two years ago, averages them out, and subtracts the previous year’s win total to figure out if the team overachieved or underachieved the previous season and if the team is due for a letdown or a bounce back season in the current year.

Sound convoluted? That can happen with stock market analogies. Let Steele explain it using the 2012 Ohio State Buckeyes as an example.

“In 2012, Ohio St. had a Stock Market Indicator (SMI) of +5.5, which would be a Bull Market,” writes Steele. “The +5.5 was calculated by taking their average win total from 2009-2010, which was 11.5 …read more

