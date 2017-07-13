Vols Announce Starting Date for Fall Camp

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

With SEC Media Days now officially over, it’s almost time for fall camp to begin. And the Vols announced the start date and a brief schedule for their fall practices on Thursday.

Tennessee players will report for camp on Friday, July 28th and will attend their first practice on the following day, July 29th. The university did not announce any specific practice dates, but they are expected to announce those in due time.

The university also announced via a press release that August 13th will be Media Day for Tennessee. A multitude of players and coaches alike will be available for interviews on that day.

The Vols’ 2017 season begins on September 4th when they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. Tennessee will spend roughly a month in fall camp before switching to game prep for the Yellow Jackets.

