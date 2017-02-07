Vols Announce More Changes to Coaching Staff

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee and Butch Jones announced a pair of staff moves on Tuesday evening, confirming some long-rumored changes.

Defensive line coach Steve Stripling will move to director of football program development and will be replaced in his on-field coaching role by former Michigan, San Diego State and Ball State head coach Brady Hoke.

Hoke, who will also serve as the associate head coach for the Vols, joins Tennessee after serving as the defensive coordinator at Oregon in 2016.

“We are excited to welcome Brady and Laura Hoke to the football family,” Jones said in a release on Tuesday evening.”We feel extremely fortunate to get someone of Coach Hoke’s caliber that will continue to develop our defensive linemen while also providing expertise and experience to all of our players and coaching staff. He has an extensive track record of success as a head coach and on the defensive side of the ball. He will be a great fit to our entire organization.”

The Vols also announced that they won’t renew the contract of offensive line coach Don Mahoney and will turn to Walt Wells at that position. Wells, who served as a quality-control assistant for UT in 2016, has over 21 years of …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider