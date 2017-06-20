Vols Among the Most Experienced Defenses in SEC in 2017

When Vol fans look at who Tennessee lost on defense from the 2016 roster, they might expect that the Vols’ 2017 defense will be one of the least experienced units in the SEC this year. With players like Derek Barnett, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cam Sutton, Corey Vereen, LaTroy Lewis, and Malik Foreman all gone, it would be easy to assume the Vols’ defense will be lacking proven production for this year.

But according to the data, that isn’t the case at all for the Vols in 2017.

All of those multi-year starters and contributors are gone for the Vols this upcoming season, that’s correct. But because of all the defensive injuries Tennessee sustained last year, many younger players got a chance to fill in and earn some experience. And that may pay off for the Vols this season.

According to data gathered by college football statistician and analyst Phil Steele, the Vols are among the top teams in the SEC when it comes to the percent of tackles returning from their 2016 roster.

Steele’s data shows that the Vols are returning exactly 75 percent of their tackling production from last season. That’s good enough for 23rd in the entire FBS and …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider