Vols Among Best in SEC in Producing First-Round Talent

Since the year 2000, the Vols have been one of the most consistent teams in the SEC in terms of churning out first-round picks in the NFL draft. And that’s despite going through one of the worst stretches in the school’s history from 2008-2014 and having no players drafted in either the 2015 and 2016 drafts.

Including this year’s first round, the Vols have had 15 players taken in the first round since 2000. Derek Barnett became the first Vol to be taken in the first round since Ja’Wuan James in 2014 when he was selected No. 14 overall on Thursday night. Tennessee has also had four players taken in the top 10 picks in that span, and two of those player were selected as top five picks.

Tennessee’s 15 first-round selections over the last 18 drafts is tied for the fourth-most in the SEC in that span. Georgia has also had 15 players taken in the first round, and only Alabama (24), Florida (21), and LSU (18) have had more.

The SEC tied their own record in this year's first round with 12 players from the conference being selected, including No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett.

