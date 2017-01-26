Vols Add In-State Walk-on Punter

“Williams has the frame NFL coaches look for,” says his evaluation on kohlskicking.com, a site that ranks him as the 11th best punt in the nation. “He is every bit of 6’5, maybe 6’6, and can easily fill out to 230-240 pounds. The ball explodes off his foot, as his leg speed is impressive for a big guy. His punting and kicking technique need work before he can be a called ‘college game ready.’ His upside is very special and he is someone who has the ‘wow’ factor when he connects on his ‘A’ ball. He should be very attractive to a college coach who knows how to develop specialists.”

Former walk-on punter Trevor Daniel is entering his senior season for the Vols, and it’s time for Tennessee to begin thinking about his eventual replacement. Freshman walk-on …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider