Vols Add Furman to Football Schedule in 2020

Tennessee announced that they will be adding the Furman Paladins to their 2020 football schedule. The 2020 meeting will be the first time the two teams have played each other.

The Vols will pay Furman a guaranteed $500,000 for their trip to Knoxville for their game on September 19, 2020. Furman has been part of the FCS/Division I-AA since 1982. They play in the Southern Conference, which is the same conference local schools like Chattanooga and East Tennessee State play in as well. Last year, Furman went 3-8 overall and 3-5 in conference play. Furman last appeared in the FCS Playoffs in 2013.

Furman notably hired Maryville High School head coach George Quarles this past offseason as their assistant head coach and tight ends coach. Only time will tell if Quarles will still be on the Paladin’s staff in 2020, but that would add a level of intrigue to the match-up.

The Vols will open the 2020 season by hosting Charlotte in Neyland Stadium. Furman is the second non-conference opponent the Vols have finalized for 2020. Tennessee still needs to add two more non-conference opponents for that season, and one must be a Power-5 school.

