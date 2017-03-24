Vols Add Former Defensive Coordinator to Coaching Staff

Photo via Atlanta Journal-Constitution

According to a report from 247Sports, Tennessee has added yet another quality control assistant coach to their staff. And he has quite the track record at both the collegiate and professional level.

#Tennessee has hired Eric Lewis as a Defensive Quality Control Assistant: https://t.co/gnxbVDL288 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) March 24, 2017

Eric Lews is reportedly the newest addition to an already extremely altered Tennessee coaching staff. Lewis was the defensive backs coach at Georgia State the last two seasons where the Panthers set a school record with 15 interceptions in his first season as defensive backs coach. Lewis was also the defensive coordinator at both Eastern Michigan and Weber State, and he also spent a season as Buffalo’s secondary coach and a season at Louisville as an assistant coaching defensive backs.

Not only does Lewis have extensive college coaching experience, but he also coached in the NFL for a few seasons as well. Lewis was a defensive quality coach for the Green Bay Packers before joining Louisville in 2008.

Lewis also played college ball at San Diego State, and he wasn’t too shabby as a player either. Lewis finished with the school’s record for most career …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider